Alarming Child Mortality Rates in Maharashtra: A Growing Crisis

Maharashtra reported over 12,000 child deaths between April 2024 and February 2025, Minister Prakash Abitkar confirmed. Despite questions from MLCs, the causes and age distribution of these deaths remain unclear. Additionally, 117 trauma care units were approved, with 78 currently operational along highways.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-07-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 17:05 IST
Maharashtra has been rocked by the revelation that more than 12,000 children died between April 2024 and February 2025, as confirmed by the state's Public Health and Family Welfare Minister, Prakash Abitkar.

Despite inquiries from ten MLCs regarding specifics, such as the reported 1,736 child deaths in Kolhapur district, including 11 newborns, officials have not disclosed age breakdowns or causes of death.

In a move to bolster healthcare infrastructure, Abitkar mentioned that 117 trauma care units have been sanctioned along major highways, with 78 already operational. Efforts to complete the remaining 39 units are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

