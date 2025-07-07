Alarming Child Mortality Rates in Maharashtra: A Growing Crisis

Maharashtra has been rocked by the revelation that more than 12,000 children died between April 2024 and February 2025, as confirmed by the state's Public Health and Family Welfare Minister, Prakash Abitkar.

Despite inquiries from ten MLCs regarding specifics, such as the reported 1,736 child deaths in Kolhapur district, including 11 newborns, officials have not disclosed age breakdowns or causes of death.

In a move to bolster healthcare infrastructure, Abitkar mentioned that 117 trauma care units have been sanctioned along major highways, with 78 already operational. Efforts to complete the remaining 39 units are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)