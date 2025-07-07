WFP Airdrops Emergency Food Aid to South Sudan to Avert Worsening Famine

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has begun airdropping emergency food supplies to thousands of displaced families in Upper Nile State, South Sudan, as the country teeters on the edge of a humanitarian catastrophe. This critical intervention follows a surge in armed conflict since March, which has cut off ground access to the region and forced entire communities into severe food insecurity, with some already experiencing famine-like conditions.

The aerial food distributions, which mark WFP’s first access to parts of Nasir and Ulang counties in over four months, are intended to reach more than 40,000 people. These areas are so isolated and volatile that air transport is the only viable option for aid delivery.

A Dire Hunger Crisis Deepens

“The link between conflict and hunger is tragically clear in South Sudan,” said Mary-Ellen McGroarty, WFP Country Director for South Sudan. “Without a major scale-up in assistance, the counties of Nasir and Ulang risk slipping into full-blown famine. We urgently need to get food to these families before the situation spirals out of control.”

According to WFP assessments, more than 1 million people across Upper Nile State are suffering from acute hunger, with over 32,000 people classified in IPC Phase 5 (Catastrophe)—the highest level of food insecurity. That figure has tripled since the outbreak of conflict in March, displacing tens of thousands of people both internally and across the border into Ethiopia, where WFP is providing food aid to an additional 50,000 refugees.

Lean Season and Access Challenges

WFP’s goal is to reach 470,000 people in Upper Nile and Northern Jonglei during the ongoing lean season, which typically lasts until the end of August and is known as the hungriest time of the year. However, only 300,000 people in Upper Nile have received assistance so far in 2025, due to logistical hurdles and active conflict that has blocked river routes—the primary and most cost-effective delivery channels.

“The river corridors into Upper Nile must be reopened immediately if we are to sustain humanitarian efforts,” said McGroarty. “We have 1,500 metric tons of food ready for transport the moment access is restored. Where we’ve been able to operate regularly, such as in Jonglei State, we’ve seen measurable success in curbing hunger. The same is possible in Upper Nile—if we can just reach people.”

A Nationwide Humanitarian Emergency

The crisis in Upper Nile is part of a much larger food emergency gripping South Sudan. Nationwide, 7.7 million people—approximately 57% of the population—are now facing crisis (IPC3), emergency (IPC4), or catastrophic (IPC5) levels of food insecurity. The country is also experiencing an alarming surge in malnutrition, with an estimated 2.3 million children at risk of acute malnutrition.

The escalating crisis comes amid a global slowdown in humanitarian funding, leaving WFP and its partners unable to meet soaring needs. Due to funding shortfalls, WFP has been forced to prioritize the most vulnerable, reaching only 2.5 million people, or just 30% of those in acute need—and even then, with reduced rations.

To sustain life-saving operations through the end of the year, WFP is urgently appealing for US$274 million in additional funding.

Famine Looms Without Swift Action

WFP officials warn that unless immediate, large-scale assistance is mobilized, communities in conflict-affected areas of Upper Nile could descend into full-scale famine. The organization has stressed the importance of unhindered humanitarian access, the reopening of river routes, and international support to fund ongoing relief operations.

“This is a make-or-break moment for thousands of families,” said McGroarty. “The difference between life and death is not just food—it’s the ability to deliver it. We have the supplies, the teams, and the experience. What we need now is access and support.”

The situation in South Sudan underscores the devastating human cost of protracted conflict, climate vulnerability, and underfunded humanitarian responses. As international attention is drawn to crises around the world, aid agencies are urging donors not to forget the millions of lives hanging in the balance in South Sudan.