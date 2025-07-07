Left Menu

Multi-Level Scam in Mosquito Net Procurement Exposed by CBI

The CBI has filed an FIR over an alleged scam involving the inflated procurement of insecticide-treated mosquito nets by Hindustan Insecticides Ltd. The company secured a contract from the Central Medical Services Society but channeled it through intermediaries, leading to severe pricing discrepancies and a loss of Rs 6.63 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 21:40 IST
Multi-Level Scam in Mosquito Net Procurement Exposed by CBI
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation has launched an FIR into a significant procurement fraud concerning mosquito nets. The nets, initially costing Rs 49 to Rs 52 each, were reportedly sold to the Central Medical Services Society at inflated prices ranging from Rs 228 to Rs 237 by Hindustan Insecticides Ltd, a public sector enterprise.

Hindustan Insecticides Ltd secured a Rs 29 crore contract from CMSS for supplying over 11 lakh Long-Lasting Insecticidal Nets for malaria control. Despite lacking manufacturing capacity, the company was the sole bidder and subcontracted the production to vendors, bypassing the lowest bidder, Shobikaa Impex.

This elaborate procurement chain allegedly caused CMSS a financial loss of Rs 6.63 crore while intermediaries profited. The FIR names several entities, including Mohinder Kaur Knitting Pvt Ltd and Directors Anand Samiappan and Balvinder Singh Tandon. Charges include criminal conspiracy and cheating under the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025