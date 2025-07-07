Cairo Telecom Blaze Disrupts Communications, Injures 14

CAIRO, July 7 (Reuters) - A fire ignited on Monday in a telecommunications building in central Cairo, leaving at least 14 individuals injured, according to Egypt's health ministry. The incident resulted in widespread communication disruptions, with residents unable to make phone calls throughout the capital.

The National Telecom Regulatory Authority confirmed that the fire occurred in an equipment room at the Ramses switchboard of the Egyptian Telecommunications Company. This led to a temporary halt in telecommunications services. Authorities assured that services would resume within a few hours after cutting off power to the building as a precautionary measure.

A visible plume of smoke arose from the Ramses district. The state news agency MENA reported that firefighters successfully stopped the fire from spreading to adjacent structures. An initial investigation points to an electrical short circuit as the likely cause of the fire, according to a security source cited by MENA.