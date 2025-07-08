Veterans Affairs Adjusts Layoff Plans, Cuts 30,000 Instead of 80,000
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced it will reduce its staff by around 30,000 employees, less than previous plans to cut 80,000 positions. This decreased cutback follows criticisms from veterans' groups and political figures. The agency aims to finish the fiscal year with about 450,000 staff.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has significantly revised its workforce reduction plan, now intending to cut around 30,000 jobs rather than the initial target of 80,000, the agency revealed on Monday.
Initially employing approximately 480,000 individuals at the onset of the Trump administration, the agency aims to conclude the fiscal year in September with nearly 450,000 staff members. This adjustment comes amid a broader strategy by President Donald Trump to downsize the federal government, an initiative that provoked substantial backlash from military veterans' organizations and Democratic lawmakers.
The reduction will be achieved through a federal hiring freeze, deferred resignations, retirements, and regular attrition, the agency noted, although it did not elaborate on the reasons for the amended plan. The move was initially seen as a potential political hazard for Trump, who positions himself as an advocate for the military and its personnel.
