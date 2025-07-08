Left Menu

Veterans Affairs Adjusts Layoff Plans, Cuts 30,000 Instead of 80,000

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced it will reduce its staff by around 30,000 employees, less than previous plans to cut 80,000 positions. This decreased cutback follows criticisms from veterans' groups and political figures. The agency aims to finish the fiscal year with about 450,000 staff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 03:56 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 03:56 IST
Veterans Affairs Adjusts Layoff Plans, Cuts 30,000 Instead of 80,000
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has significantly revised its workforce reduction plan, now intending to cut around 30,000 jobs rather than the initial target of 80,000, the agency revealed on Monday.

Initially employing approximately 480,000 individuals at the onset of the Trump administration, the agency aims to conclude the fiscal year in September with nearly 450,000 staff members. This adjustment comes amid a broader strategy by President Donald Trump to downsize the federal government, an initiative that provoked substantial backlash from military veterans' organizations and Democratic lawmakers.

The reduction will be achieved through a federal hiring freeze, deferred resignations, retirements, and regular attrition, the agency noted, although it did not elaborate on the reasons for the amended plan. The move was initially seen as a potential political hazard for Trump, who positions himself as an advocate for the military and its personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025