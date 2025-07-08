Left Menu

Tailoring Workouts: Aligning Fitness with Personality Traits

A study from University College London suggests aligning workout routines with individual personality traits could enhance exercise enjoyment and effectiveness. Researchers assessed 132 volunteers' personalities using the Big 5 model, finding that traits influence preferences for types of exercise, potentially aiding in personalized fitness recommendations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 15:39 IST
Tailoring Workouts: Aligning Fitness with Personality Traits
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking study, researchers at University College London have found that tailoring workouts to an individual's personality traits could make exercise more enjoyable and effective. The research assessed 132 volunteers' personalities using the Big 5 model, revealing how personality influences exercise preference.

Those who are extroverted favored high-intensity workouts, while individuals with higher neuroticism levels preferred stress-relieving activities like aerobic training. The insights propose that fitness routines aligned with personal traits could help combat global sedentarism, as personalized physical activity recommendations may drive more consistent exercise habits.

The study further indicates that personality traits can predict fitness levels. Conscientious individuals are likely to maintain higher fitness and clock more activity hours weekly, while extraversion correlates with higher anaerobic thresholds. This research highlights the importance of understanding personality in designing effective exercise regimens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025