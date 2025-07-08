Expansion Plan: Forest Land Allocated for Medical College Growth

The expansion of Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College, located in Hamirpur district, has been given a significant boost with the allocation of 15.53 hectares of forest land. The land transfer, now approved, increases the college's footprint from the previous 10 hectares, allowing for substantial development.

New facilities planned for the site include a cancer hospital, expected to cost Rs 200 crore, a nursing college, and a state-of-the-art 300-bed super specialty hospital, among others. This expansion aligns with directives from Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who advocated for the land transfer approval from the Union Ministry of Forest and Environment.

Following approvals and the release of Rs 90 crore towards the cancer hospital's construction, work is set to begin imminently on the site. The forest land's transfer marks a pivotal step forward in advancing healthcare infrastructure in the region.

