Gilead Sciences to Deliver HIV Prevention Drug to Low-Income Countries

Gilead Sciences, in partnership with the Global Fund, plans to supply a long-acting HIV prevention drug to low-income countries. Despite a lack of U.S. funding, the initiative aims to reach 2 million people over three years. The partnership seeks to combat the ongoing global HIV epidemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 17:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Gilead Sciences and the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria have finalized plans to supply a groundbreaking HIV prevention drug to low-income countries, in a bid to combat the ongoing epidemic. This comes despite a lack of funding from a key U.S. initiative.

The agreement involves Gilead supplying enough doses of the long-acting drug, lenacapavir, to benefit up to 2 million people over three years. The drug, recently approved by the U.S. FDA for preventing HIV, will be available in Global Fund-supported countries. Specific pricing details remain confidential.

The initiative prioritizes countries in sub-Saharan Africa with high HIV incidence rates. Despite funding challenges, Gilead remains hopeful for renewed U.S. financial support to reduce the global HIV disease burden over time.

