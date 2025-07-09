Gilead Sciences to Deliver HIV Prevention Drug to Low-Income Countries

Gilead Sciences and the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria have finalized plans to supply a groundbreaking HIV prevention drug to low-income countries, in a bid to combat the ongoing epidemic. This comes despite a lack of funding from a key U.S. initiative.

The agreement involves Gilead supplying enough doses of the long-acting drug, lenacapavir, to benefit up to 2 million people over three years. The drug, recently approved by the U.S. FDA for preventing HIV, will be available in Global Fund-supported countries. Specific pricing details remain confidential.

The initiative prioritizes countries in sub-Saharan Africa with high HIV incidence rates. Despite funding challenges, Gilead remains hopeful for renewed U.S. financial support to reduce the global HIV disease burden over time.