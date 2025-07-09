Left Menu

Rustervaal Clinic Temporarily Closed Amid Safety Concerns and Repairs

The inspection revealed multiple hazards, including dilapidated building sections, a collapsing ceiling, and a compromised electrical network—all of which made the facility unfit for public use.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 09-07-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 20:55 IST
To ensure continuity of care during the clinic’s closure, the Gauteng Department of Health has arranged daily transportation via the Gauteng Scheduled Emergency Transport (G-SET) system. Image Credit: Credit: ChatGPT
  • South Africa

The Gauteng Department of Health has announced the temporary closure of Rustervaal Clinic in Emfuleni, citing serious infrastructural issues that pose a risk to patient and staff safety. The closure, which took effect on Monday, affects health services for several communities, including Rochnee, Springcol, and the Ramaphosa informal settlement.

“The Department of Employment and Labour has issued a prohibition notice preventing the use of the Rustervaal Clinic until the identified infrastructural challenges are addressed,” the department confirmed in a statement issued on Tuesday.

G-SET Transport Services Activated for Affected Patients

To ensure continuity of care during the clinic’s closure, the Gauteng Department of Health has arranged daily transportation via the Gauteng Scheduled Emergency Transport (G-SET) system. Patients will be transported to the Market Avenue Clinic in Vereeniging, with buses operating Monday through Friday at 8:00 a.m.

“We understand the disruption this causes for many patients and are working urgently to ensure access to healthcare is not compromised,” said departmental spokespersons.

The Market Avenue Clinic will serve as the temporary point of care for Rustervaal patients until the clinic is deemed safe and operational again.

Infrastructure Revitalisation Plan Underway Province-Wide

Rustervaal Clinic’s closure falls under a broader context of the Gauteng Department of Health’s Infrastructure Revitalisation Plan, which is being rolled out across all five health districts in the province. The plan includes:

  • Rehabilitating aging infrastructure at existing health facilities

  • Constructing new clinics and hospitals to meet rising population demands

  • Upgrading utility systems, including water, electricity, and ventilation

  • Improving accessibility for vulnerable groups, including persons with disabilities

“We affirm our commitment to addressing infrastructural challenges across the province and specifically at Rustervaal Clinic,” said the department.

However, the timeline for Rustervaal’s reopening remains uncertain, as it will depend on full structural assessments, engineering reports, and the availability of budgetary reallocations.

Johan Heyns CHC to Become District Hospital

In parallel to the emergency intervention at Rustervaal, the Gauteng Department of Health revealed plans already underway to upgrade Johan Heyns Community Health Centre (CHC) into a district hospital.

This expansion is aimed at alleviating pressure on Sebokeng Regional Hospital and improving direct access to both primary and specialist care services for the broader Emfuleni population.

“This transformation will ultimately reduce the burden of referrals to regional hospitals and bring more services closer to communities,” the department stated.

The district hospital will offer in-patient and out-patient care, diagnostic services, maternal and child health programmes, and emergency units—thus strengthening the entire regional health system.

Community Engagement and Departmental Commitment

The department has appealed to residents of Emfuleni and surrounding communities for patience and cooperation during this transitional period. Local councillors and ward committees have also been engaged to help disseminate information and facilitate a smooth patient diversion process.

“We assure the public that Rustervaal Clinic’s upgrades are receiving urgent attention. This closure is temporary and strictly for safety. We remain committed to the goal of delivering equitable, safe, and high-quality public health services,” the statement concluded.

