Dollar Steadies Amid Global Economic Shifts

The U.S. dollar held steady following its recent decline, affected by U.S. Treasury yields and President Trump's tariffs. Despite economic tensions, optimism boosted Nvidia and Bitcoin's market performance, and the Federal Reserve hinted at interest rate cuts. Brazil's real fell sharply amid political and economic uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 13:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar stabilized on Thursday after retreating from a two-week high against major currencies. Market participants absorbed U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariff announcements, affecting most countries, except Brazil, where a threatened 50% levy sent the real plummeting.

The dollar's decline followed a sharp drop in U.S. Treasury yields, spurred by strong demand in a 10-year note auction on Wednesday. This eased concerns over the "Sell America" trend that affected Treasuries, the dollar, and Wall Street stocks earlier this year.

Investors shifted towards riskier assets, unconcerned by extreme tariff scenarios that appeared unlikely. Tech giant Nvidia reached a historic $4 trillion valuation, and Bitcoin peaked at almost $112,000. Federal Reserve minutes revealed potential interest rate cuts later this year, bolstering market optimism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

