Dollar Steadies Amid Global Economic Shifts

The U.S. dollar stabilized on Thursday after retreating from a two-week high against major currencies. Market participants absorbed U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariff announcements, affecting most countries, except Brazil, where a threatened 50% levy sent the real plummeting.

The dollar's decline followed a sharp drop in U.S. Treasury yields, spurred by strong demand in a 10-year note auction on Wednesday. This eased concerns over the "Sell America" trend that affected Treasuries, the dollar, and Wall Street stocks earlier this year.

Investors shifted towards riskier assets, unconcerned by extreme tariff scenarios that appeared unlikely. Tech giant Nvidia reached a historic $4 trillion valuation, and Bitcoin peaked at almost $112,000. Federal Reserve minutes revealed potential interest rate cuts later this year, bolstering market optimism.

