Global Collaboration in Nursing Advances Diversity and Inclusion

The Manipal College of Nursing (MCON) recently inaugurated the Manipal International Conference, a collaboration with the University of New Brunswick, discussing the principles of equity, diversity, and inclusion in health.

Hosted at Dr. TMA Pai Auditorium, the initiative envisioned a future where global partnerships advance educational, research, and practice paradigms across healthcare systems, reflecting a commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Opening on July 8, 2025, with a pre-conference workshop on mixed methods research on July 7, the conference attracted 230 participants globally, marking the potential of collaborative approaches in reshaping healthcare education, research, and practices.

