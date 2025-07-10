Global Collaboration in Nursing Advances Diversity and Inclusion
The Manipal College of Nursing, in collaboration with the University of New Brunswick, inaugurated a conference on Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion in health. The event, focusing on global partnerships for healthcare education, involved 230 participants. It emphasized collaborative healthcare's potential and highlighted innovative approaches to advancing inclusivity.
The Manipal College of Nursing (MCON) recently inaugurated the Manipal International Conference, a collaboration with the University of New Brunswick, discussing the principles of equity, diversity, and inclusion in health.
Hosted at Dr. TMA Pai Auditorium, the initiative envisioned a future where global partnerships advance educational, research, and practice paradigms across healthcare systems, reflecting a commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
Opening on July 8, 2025, with a pre-conference workshop on mixed methods research on July 7, the conference attracted 230 participants globally, marking the potential of collaborative approaches in reshaping healthcare education, research, and practices.
