Colombia's Congress Wage Cuts: A Step Towards Economic Equity

Colombia's president, Gustavo Petro, has enacted a 30% reduction in the wages of Congress members. This decision seeks to address the economic disparity as the nation grapples with financial constraints. Starting in July, legislators' earnings will drop from around USD 13,000 monthly to USD 9,400, closer to the national wage average.

The move has drawn mixed reactions. Senator Angélica Lozano lauded the measure as a step toward equity. Conversely, Senate President Lidio Garcia criticized it, accusing Petro of retaliating against legislators who opposed his reforms, including a stalled tax initiative.

This action is part of a broader economic overhaul amid Colombia's budget expansion. Petro's government aims to raise USD 4 billion to fund health insurance, fuel subsidies, and defense infrastructure, highlighting substantial public spending under his leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)