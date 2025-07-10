Breaking the Silence: Advancing Cervical Cancer Screening in India

Cervical cancer remains a silent killer in India, taking nearly 75,000 lives each year, primarily due to late detection. Despite the disease being highly treatable if caught early, societal stigma and fear continue to deter timely screenings, experts revealed during a Thursday event organized by Tata Trusts.

At the Tata Memorial Centre, Dr. Gauravi Mishra emphasized the pressing need for early detection, noting that with proper screening, 95% of cases can be managed successfully. Many Indian women, regardless of their education or urban status, often fail to undergo essential check-ups, partly due to a lack of awareness and a culture of silence enveloping cervical cancer.

Dr. Savita Goswami highlighted that numerous emotional and societal hurdles prevent women from seeking medical evaluations. To address these issues, Tata Trusts' campaign 'Khud Se Jeet' is working to empower women to overcome these barriers, aiming to foster a health-conscious culture where regular screenings become the norm.