Understanding Cannabis Use Disorder: Risks and Realities

Cannabis use is prevalent among Australians, with 41% reporting they've tried it at some point. However, 22% of recreational users and 25% of medicinal users meet the criteria for cannabis use disorder (CUD), highlighting a critical public health concern.

Symptoms of CUD can range from increased tolerance to difficulties in managing daily responsibilities. As more countries legalize cannabis, the perception of its risks has declined, even as dependency issues remain. Health professionals diagnose CUD using criteria from the DSM, which considers symptoms like cravings, withdrawal, and the impact on everyday life.

The risk for CUD is heightened with frequent use, especially of high-THC products. Younger users and those using cannabis to manage psychological issues are particularly vulnerable. Experts advise against daily use and urge those concerned to seek professional help. Legal changes in Australia have increased cannabis access, necessitating awareness about responsible consumption.

