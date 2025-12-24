Unveiling the Risk Factors: Breast Cancer Insights from India
A recent ICMR study highlights significant risk factors for breast cancer among Indian women, including non-vegetarian diets, obesity, and poor sleep. With cases expected to rise annually, the study analyzes reproductive, hormonal, and lifestyle influences. Notably, late menopause and late childbirth increase risks, while alcohol and tobacco show negligible effects.
- Country:
- India
Recent research by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) indicates some concerning trends and risk factors associated with breast cancer in India. The study finds a non-vegetarian diet, obesity, and poor sleep significantly elevate breast cancer risks among Indian women.
The analysis, driven by the National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research in Bengaluru, explores reproductive and hormonal factors influencing breast cancer risk, including age at marriage, pregnancy history, and menopause timing. The study warns of increased breast cancer risks with late childbirth and menopause, while alcohol and tobacco use show minimal impact.
The systematic review also revealed that abdominal obesity is a stronger risk factor than BMI, highlighting the importance of fat distribution in cancer development. Lifestyle factors, such as diet and sleep quality, may play pivotal roles in breast cancer risk, emphasizing the need for lifestyle modifications among Indian women.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pharma Giants Race to Dominate India's Obesity Drug Market
Novo Nordisk's New Weight-Loss Breakthrough: A Game-Changer in Obesity Management
Novo Nordisk's Oral Weight-Loss Pill Revolutionizes Obesity Treatment Market
Dr. Jitendra Singh Calls Obesity a National Public Health Priority at AOCO Inauguration
Public Health Alert: The Complex Challenge of Obesity in India