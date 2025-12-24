Left Menu

Unveiling the Risk Factors: Breast Cancer Insights from India

A recent ICMR study highlights significant risk factors for breast cancer among Indian women, including non-vegetarian diets, obesity, and poor sleep. With cases expected to rise annually, the study analyzes reproductive, hormonal, and lifestyle influences. Notably, late menopause and late childbirth increase risks, while alcohol and tobacco show negligible effects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 15:34 IST
Recent research by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) indicates some concerning trends and risk factors associated with breast cancer in India. The study finds a non-vegetarian diet, obesity, and poor sleep significantly elevate breast cancer risks among Indian women.

The analysis, driven by the National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research in Bengaluru, explores reproductive and hormonal factors influencing breast cancer risk, including age at marriage, pregnancy history, and menopause timing. The study warns of increased breast cancer risks with late childbirth and menopause, while alcohol and tobacco use show minimal impact.

The systematic review also revealed that abdominal obesity is a stronger risk factor than BMI, highlighting the importance of fat distribution in cancer development. Lifestyle factors, such as diet and sleep quality, may play pivotal roles in breast cancer risk, emphasizing the need for lifestyle modifications among Indian women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

