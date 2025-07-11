Left Menu

EU Population Reaches Record High Amid Migration Surge

The European Union's population hit 450.4 million last year, driven entirely by migration. The EU's demographic challenge continues with low birth rates and an aging population. While migration boosts numbers, it also strains the welfare systems. Border control measures remain tight amid governmental debates on migration policies.

Updated: 11-07-2025 15:51 IST
The European Union's population soared to a record 450.4 million last year, entirely propelled by migration, as per EU data disclosed on Friday.

Despite a natural population decline over the past four years, the addition of 1.07 million residents in 2024, primarily through net migration, has been the sole contributor to this growth.

The numbers signal a demographic dilemma for Europe, with an aging populace and low birth rates taxing social welfare systems, while tighter border control measures reflect the continent's complex relationship with migration.

