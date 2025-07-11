Left Menu

Gautam Adani Unveils Vision for AI-Driven Healthcare Revolution in India

Billionaire Gautam Adani announced plans to create an AI-centric healthcare system in India, integrating affordability and global best practices. Speaking at a medical conference, he emphasized a complete redesign, not just improvements. His vision includes futuristic medical campuses and significant investments to transform healthcare delivery and education in India.

Billionaire Gautam Adani has announced an ambitious plan to revolutionize India's healthcare system by incorporating artificial intelligence and global best practices. Addressing medical professionals at the 5th Annual SMISS-AP Conference, Adani stressed the need for a system-wide overhaul to prepare for future challenges.

The Adani family has pledged substantial funding for healthcare, education, and skill development, aiming for a transformative impact. Adani criticized the current healthcare pace, advocating for a comprehensive redesign that includes AI-first infrastructure, modular campuses, and advanced training, leveraging expertise from the Mayo Clinic.

Adani's vision highlights urgent issues such as the rural-urban doctor disparity and emphasizes robotics and AI in medical education. His approach calls for bold innovation to address India's healthcare needs and create robust, scalable healthcare models for nationwide implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

