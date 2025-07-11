Left Menu

Violence Erupts: Aid Distribution Crisis in Gaza

The U.N. has documented at least 798 killings at humanitarian aid points in Gaza amid tensions between the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation and the U.N.-led aid system. Allegations of violence and looting by militant groups have intensified the crisis, as humanitarian organizations struggle to deliver aid effectively to civilians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 16:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.N. human rights office reported on Friday that it recorded no less than 798 deaths over the past six weeks at aid centers in Gaza managed by the U.S.- and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) and near other aid convoys. The GHF utilizes U.S. private security firms to circumvent the U.N.-led system, often accused by Israel of allowing militants to seize aid meant for civilians—allegations Hamas denies.

U.N. calls for a reevaluation of this aid approach emerged following the deaths of Palestinian civilians near GHF hubs in zones under Israeli military presence, labeling it as "inherently unsafe" and violating humanitarian standards. "Between May 27 and July 7, we've documented 798 killings," said U.N. rights office spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani during a Geneva briefing, noting 615 deaths near GHF sites and 183 on convoy routes.

The GHF, operational since May's blockage lift, refuted U.N. data, attributing deadly incidents primarily to U.N. convoys. OHCHR countered these claims with data from various sources, stressing ongoing risks of violence at aid distribution points. As GHF states, it supplied over 70 million meals amidst accusations of aid looting and escalating conflict in the critical humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

