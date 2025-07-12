Left Menu

Nagaland on High Alert: Japanese Encephalitis Threat Looms

Nagaland has reported nine cases of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) this year, leading to a public advisory for increased vigilance, especially during the monsoon. The disease is spread by Culex mosquitoes. The health department emphasizes early detection, preventive measures, and mandates boosting immunization and community engagement to control the outbreak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 12-07-2025 09:39 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 09:39 IST
Nagaland on High Alert: Japanese Encephalitis Threat Looms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The state of Nagaland is on heightened alert as nine cases of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) have emerged, prompting the health department to issue an urgent advisory. With the monsoon season escalating the risk of mosquito-borne illnesses, vigilance is crucial.

Japanese Encephalitis is transmitted by Culex mosquitoes that breed in stagnant water, posing severe health risks including brain inflammation. The Department of Health and Family Welfare notes that for each symptomatic case, there may be hundreds of asymptomatic infections, stressing the importance of early detection and preventive action.

Despite the absence of antiviral treatment, individuals exhibiting symptoms like high fever and confusion should seek immediate medical attention. Health units are instructed to enhance surveillance, initiate fogging operations, and ensure public awareness, while emphasizing the importance of routine immunization and community engagement to curb the virus' transmission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025