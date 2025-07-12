Nagaland on High Alert: Japanese Encephalitis Threat Looms

The state of Nagaland is on heightened alert as nine cases of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) have emerged, prompting the health department to issue an urgent advisory. With the monsoon season escalating the risk of mosquito-borne illnesses, vigilance is crucial.

Japanese Encephalitis is transmitted by Culex mosquitoes that breed in stagnant water, posing severe health risks including brain inflammation. The Department of Health and Family Welfare notes that for each symptomatic case, there may be hundreds of asymptomatic infections, stressing the importance of early detection and preventive action.

Despite the absence of antiviral treatment, individuals exhibiting symptoms like high fever and confusion should seek immediate medical attention. Health units are instructed to enhance surveillance, initiate fogging operations, and ensure public awareness, while emphasizing the importance of routine immunization and community engagement to curb the virus' transmission.

