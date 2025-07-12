Left Menu

Iswarya Hospital Strengthens its Team with Renowned Oncologist

Iswarya Hospital has appointed Dr. S Rajasundaram as CEO and Director of Oncology. The hospital, known for its fertility services, opened a new super speciality facility in January. This appointment aims to enhance cancer care offerings and expand specialized medical services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 12-07-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 15:44 IST
Iswarya Hospital Strengthens its Team with Renowned Oncologist
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Iswarya Hospital, located on Old Mahabalipuram Road, has announced the appointment of renowned oncologist Dr. S Rajasundaram as its new Chief Executive Officer and Director of Oncology. This strategic move aims to bolster the hospital's oncology services.

The hospital, which has been operating under Iswarya Health Pvt Ltd, inaugurated a 400-bed super speciality facility in January, expanding its capabilities beyond its long-established fertility services. This marks a significant growth in its healthcare offerings.

"We are honored to welcome Dr. S Rajasundaram to our family," said Dr. Arun Muthuvel, Managing Director. "His expertise will elevate our cancer care offerings and bring hope to more patients across the nation," reflecting the hospital's ambition to lead in specialized medical fields.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025