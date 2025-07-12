Iswarya Hospital Strengthens its Team with Renowned Oncologist

Iswarya Hospital, located on Old Mahabalipuram Road, has announced the appointment of renowned oncologist Dr. S Rajasundaram as its new Chief Executive Officer and Director of Oncology. This strategic move aims to bolster the hospital's oncology services.

The hospital, which has been operating under Iswarya Health Pvt Ltd, inaugurated a 400-bed super speciality facility in January, expanding its capabilities beyond its long-established fertility services. This marks a significant growth in its healthcare offerings.

"We are honored to welcome Dr. S Rajasundaram to our family," said Dr. Arun Muthuvel, Managing Director. "His expertise will elevate our cancer care offerings and bring hope to more patients across the nation," reflecting the hospital's ambition to lead in specialized medical fields.

