Delhi’s Mosquito War: Inside the MCD's Battle Against Vector-Borne Diseases

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has ramped up its efforts to combat mosquito-borne diseases in the national capital. Officials reported more than two crore house visits conducted this year.

As part of a major anti-dengue and malaria drive, Domestic Breeding Checkers (DBCs) performed over 2 crore inspections as the civic body discovered mosquito breeding at more than 63,000 sites, remedied promptly to stop disease spread. Nearly 4.9 lakh homes and buildings received anti-larval sprays and fogging treatments.

The MCD's Public Health Department also issued over 53,000 legal notices and pursued 9,000 prosecutions related to mosquito breeding violations. Awareness campaigns on critical dates like National Dengue Day spread preventive messages citywide.

