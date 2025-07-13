Heartwarming Reunion: Long-Lost Brother Returns After 27 Years

A touching family reunion took place on Sunday, as a 70-year-old man, Ramesh, missing for 27 years, was reunited with his family in Bareilly. Ramesh, who is mentally challenged, was found in Mumbai earlier this year and placed under the care of specialists at Shraddha Rehabilitation Foundation.

Thanks to the diligent work of psychiatrists like Dr. Bharat Vatwani and persistent efforts by NGOs, Ramesh began responding to treatment and slowly recalled parts of his past. While initial searches in Bareilly proved futile, a breakthrough occurred when Ramesh remembered connections in Nahtaur. This led to the discovery of his brother-in-law, Subhash.

The family reunion was facilitated by social worker Mukul Kumar and highlighted the critical role of rehabilitation facilities like Manosamarpan Seva Sansthan, which offer aid to the mentally ill. The emotional scene concluded with a message from senior psychiatrist Dr. Sarvesh Chandra, urging the public's help in locating and assisting those in need.

