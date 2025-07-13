Left Menu

Heartwarming Reunion: Long-Lost Brother Returns After 27 Years

A 70-year-old mentally challenged man named Ramesh, who disappeared 27 years ago, was recently reunited with his family after being rescued in Mumbai. Through the efforts of NGOs and rehabilitation centers, Ramesh was able to regain memories that helped locate his family in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A touching family reunion took place on Sunday, as a 70-year-old man, Ramesh, missing for 27 years, was reunited with his family in Bareilly. Ramesh, who is mentally challenged, was found in Mumbai earlier this year and placed under the care of specialists at Shraddha Rehabilitation Foundation.

Thanks to the diligent work of psychiatrists like Dr. Bharat Vatwani and persistent efforts by NGOs, Ramesh began responding to treatment and slowly recalled parts of his past. While initial searches in Bareilly proved futile, a breakthrough occurred when Ramesh remembered connections in Nahtaur. This led to the discovery of his brother-in-law, Subhash.

The family reunion was facilitated by social worker Mukul Kumar and highlighted the critical role of rehabilitation facilities like Manosamarpan Seva Sansthan, which offer aid to the mentally ill. The emotional scene concluded with a message from senior psychiatrist Dr. Sarvesh Chandra, urging the public's help in locating and assisting those in need.

