Tragic Accident: Swedish Man's Fatal Fall in Navi Mumbai

Allde Edward Jan, a 25-year-old from Stockholm, Sweden, tragically died after falling from the fourth floor of a building in Navi Mumbai. He was in the city for a friend's wedding. Authorities suspect alcohol influence played a role in the incident. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-12-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 20:52 IST
In a tragic turn of events, a young Swedish man, Allde Edward Jan, lost his life after plunging from the fourth floor of a Navi Mumbai building. The 25-year-old was in India to attend the wedding of a friend, which took place at Raghuleela Mall in Vashi, according to local police.

The incident came to light when his friend, Pranay Shah, was informed of Jan's critical injuries and subsequent hospitalization at Sion hospital in Mumbai. Initial investigations, aided by CCTV footage, suggest Jan may have been under the influence of alcohol, having jumped over a gate and fallen tragically.

Authorities have registered an accidental death case and are in communication with the Swedish Embassy to notify Jan's family in Stockholm. The investigation continues as the police seek to uncover more details surrounding the unfortunate accident.

