Shardul Thakur's Second Innings: Reuniting with Mumbai Indians and Rohit Sharma

In a significant move ahead of the IPL 2026, Indian pacer Shardul Thakur has joined the Mumbai Indians, having been traded from the Lucknow Super Giants for a sum of Rs 2 crore. Thakur credits Rohit Sharma for allowing him to express freely, fostering a sense of comfort within the team.

Thakur, who recently featured in India's Test tour of England, is eagerly anticipating a return to the iconic Mumbai Indians atmosphere. The 34-year-old looks forward to reuniting with his 'chaos partner' Rohit Sharma, reminiscing fondly about their shared history and camaraderie at Mumbai Indians.

Thakur's experience with Mumbai Indians dates back to 2010, when he joined as a support player. Reflecting on his early days, he acknowledges the positive impact of the exposure to the team environment and credits mentors like Rahul Sanghvi and Paras Mhambrey for their guidance, as well as the invaluable experience of sharing space with cricket legends.

