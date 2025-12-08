Left Menu

Shardul Thakur's Second Innings: Reuniting with Mumbai Indians and Rohit Sharma

Indian pacer Shardul Thakur, traded to Mumbai Indians for Rs 2 crore for IPL 2026, credits Rohit Sharma for his comfort on the team. Having started his journey with MI in 2010, Thakur reflects on past experiences shaping his career. He's excited to share the dressing room once again.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-12-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 22:18 IST
Shardul Thakur's Second Innings: Reuniting with Mumbai Indians and Rohit Sharma
Shardul Thakur
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move ahead of the IPL 2026, Indian pacer Shardul Thakur has joined the Mumbai Indians, having been traded from the Lucknow Super Giants for a sum of Rs 2 crore. Thakur credits Rohit Sharma for allowing him to express freely, fostering a sense of comfort within the team.

Thakur, who recently featured in India's Test tour of England, is eagerly anticipating a return to the iconic Mumbai Indians atmosphere. The 34-year-old looks forward to reuniting with his 'chaos partner' Rohit Sharma, reminiscing fondly about their shared history and camaraderie at Mumbai Indians.

Thakur's experience with Mumbai Indians dates back to 2010, when he joined as a support player. Reflecting on his early days, he acknowledges the positive impact of the exposure to the team environment and credits mentors like Rahul Sanghvi and Paras Mhambrey for their guidance, as well as the invaluable experience of sharing space with cricket legends.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025