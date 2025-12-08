Ajinkya Rahane Shines as Mumbai Clinches Victory in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Ajinkya Rahane delivered a stellar performance with a 95-run knock off 56 balls, leading Mumbai to a dominant nine-wicket win over Odisha in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Monday.

Odisha set a target of 167, which Mumbai chased down with ease, thanks to Rahane's formidable partnership first with Sarfaraz Khan, who scored 28 off 15 balls, and later with Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who contributed 38 runs off 26 balls.

Elsewhere, in another Group A match, Yash Thakur of Vidarbha took four key wickets, helping his team secure a 19-run win over Andhra, while Assam also clinched victory against Kerala by five wickets.

