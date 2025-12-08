Left Menu

Ajinkya Rahane Shines as Mumbai Clinches Victory in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Ajinkya Rahane's impressive 95 off 56 balls led Mumbai to a nine-wicket victory against Odisha in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Rahane excelled alongside Sarfaraz Khan and Angkrish Raghuvanshi, securing the win with four overs left. Vidarbha and Assam also registered wins in their respective matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 08-12-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 20:54 IST
Ajinkya Rahane Shines as Mumbai Clinches Victory in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
Ajinkya Rahane
  • Country:
  • India

Ajinkya Rahane delivered a stellar performance with a 95-run knock off 56 balls, leading Mumbai to a dominant nine-wicket win over Odisha in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Monday.

Odisha set a target of 167, which Mumbai chased down with ease, thanks to Rahane's formidable partnership first with Sarfaraz Khan, who scored 28 off 15 balls, and later with Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who contributed 38 runs off 26 balls.

Elsewhere, in another Group A match, Yash Thakur of Vidarbha took four key wickets, helping his team secure a 19-run win over Andhra, while Assam also clinched victory against Kerala by five wickets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025