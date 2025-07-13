Tragedy and Tensions Escalate in Gaza Amid Ongoing Conflict

At least eight Palestinians, mostly children, were killed in central Gaza as they collected water on Sunday amid an Israeli military strike that missed its intended target, authorities reported.

The attack targeted an Islamic Jihad militant, yet a system malfunction prompted the missile to hit unintended ground instead. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) expressed regret over the incident and confirmed a review is underway.

Gaza continues to grapple with severe water and fuel shortages, escalating tensions further. The prospect for peace appears bleak, as negotiations for a ceasefire reach an impasse, with stalemates over Israel's military withdrawal from the region complicating discussions.