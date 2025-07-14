KeeboHealth Launches: Transforming Cardiac Care with AI

OMRON Healthcare, a leader in home health monitoring, has joined forces with Tricog Health, an AI-driven cardiac care company, to unveil KeeboHealth. This advanced health platform aims to redefine remote cardiac care by incorporating cutting-edge AI technology and real-time data analytics to facilitate efficient heart condition management.

KeeboHealth integrates with OMRON's range of connected devices, ensuring continuous, personalized care. The platform's AI engine actively monitors heart health, promptly alerting medical teams when intervention is essential, significantly reducing hospitalizations. This new approach aligns with OMRON's 'Going for Zero' vision, targeting zero cardiovascular events.

The innovative partnership is expected to enhance healthcare outcomes through early detection and tailored treatment, marking a significant milestone in OMRON's mission to improve heart health across India and globally. The widespread adoption of KeeboHealth is anticipated by 2025, further enhancing the reach and efficacy of cardiac care.