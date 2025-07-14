Sun Pharma Settles with Incyte: New Path for Hair Loss Drug Leqselvi
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has reached a settlement with Incyte Corporation regarding the Leqselvi drug, used for severe hair loss. The agreement includes a limited license for related patents and entails royalty payments from Sun to Incyte, leading to the dismissal of pending litigation.
- Country:
- India
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries announced a settlement with US-based Incyte Corporation on Monday concerning Leqselvi, a drug designed for severe hair loss treatment.
According to the settlement terms, both parties will move to dismiss the ongoing Leqselvi litigation in the US District Court for the District of New Jersey. Additionally, Sun and Incyte have agreed to mutually release all potential claims related to the litigation.
The deal grants Sun a limited, non-exclusive license to US Patent Nos. 9,662,335 and related patents for non-hematology-oncology uses, including alopecia areata, in the US. Sun will provide an upfront payment and ongoing royalties to Incyte until the patents expire. Additional details of the agreement remain confidential. Notably, Sun Pharma's shares increased by 0.54% to close at Rs 1,681.45 on the BSE.
