High Court Drama: Acquittals, Appeals, and Celebrity Settlements in Mumbai's Legal Landscape

In a whirlwind year for Mumbai's judiciary, the Bombay High Court in 2025 saw the acquittal of 12 men in the 2006 train blasts and all accused in the 2008 Malegaon attack. The decisions have sparked appeals, urging further scrutiny of these high-profile cases.

Meanwhile, Bollywood entered the courtroom as lyricist Javed Akhtar and actor Kangana Ranaut settled their defamation dispute, putting an end to prolonged legal tussles. This year also witnessed the courts rebuking activists and protecting celebrity rights against AI-manipulated content.

As the high court navigated through sensational legal cases, it also tackled governance issues, from rejecting industrialist Anil Ambani's petition to upholding a life sentence in a murder case, underlining the diverse legal challenges faced by the judiciary this year.