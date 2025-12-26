Left Menu

Demand for Clear Resettlement Plan for Manipur IDPs Gains Momentum

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) demands a structured resettlement plan for internally displaced persons in Manipur, emphasizing timely action and adequate security. In a memorandum to the Governor, COCOMI highlights the need for a comprehensive plan, stressing constitutional and moral responsibilities for proper resettlement by December.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 26-12-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 20:23 IST
The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has raised significant concerns regarding the resettlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Manipur.

In a recent memorandum to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, COCOMI emphasized the urgent need for a detailed, publicly available resettlement plan that includes specific timelines for each village.

COCOMI argues that the resettlement of displaced individuals is a constitutional and moral duty of the state, urging the administration to complete these efforts by December with adequate security measures.

