Demand for Clear Resettlement Plan for Manipur IDPs Gains Momentum
The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) demands a structured resettlement plan for internally displaced persons in Manipur, emphasizing timely action and adequate security. In a memorandum to the Governor, COCOMI highlights the need for a comprehensive plan, stressing constitutional and moral responsibilities for proper resettlement by December.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 26-12-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 20:23 IST
- Country:
- India
The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has raised significant concerns regarding the resettlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Manipur.
In a recent memorandum to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, COCOMI emphasized the urgent need for a detailed, publicly available resettlement plan that includes specific timelines for each village.
COCOMI argues that the resettlement of displaced individuals is a constitutional and moral duty of the state, urging the administration to complete these efforts by December with adequate security measures.
ALSO READ
Empowering Education: Jharkhand Governor's Call to Action
Punjab Governor Kataria pays obeisance at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib
Karni Sena threatens Punjab governor with violence over remark on Maharana Pratap
Governors Push Back Against Offshore Wind Lease Suspension
UPDATE 2-Syria to start currency swap on January 1, central bank governor says