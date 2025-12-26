Demand for Clear Resettlement Plan for Manipur IDPs Gains Momentum

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has raised significant concerns regarding the resettlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Manipur.

In a recent memorandum to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, COCOMI emphasized the urgent need for a detailed, publicly available resettlement plan that includes specific timelines for each village.

COCOMI argues that the resettlement of displaced individuals is a constitutional and moral duty of the state, urging the administration to complete these efforts by December with adequate security measures.