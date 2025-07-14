Left Menu

Health Sector Developments: Trump’s Bill, Major Mergers, and FDA Approvals

The latest health news covers President Trump's spending bill potentially impacting Medicaid coverage, a significant merger between Waters Corp and Becton, Dickinson, GSK's FDA application for RSV vaccine use expansion, Kenvue CEO resignation amid strategic review, WHO's HIV prevention recommendation, and AstraZeneca's blood pressure drug trial success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 18:33 IST
Health Sector Developments: Trump’s Bill, Major Mergers, and FDA Approvals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In recent health developments, President Donald Trump's spending bill is predicted to elevate administrative costs and complicate cost management for insurers involved in Medicaid such as UnitedHealthcare and CVS Health's Aetna. Experts suggest these companies may reduce their Medicaid coverage and bolster investments in existing markets to retain healthier members.

In business news, Waters Corp is set to merge with Becton, Dickinson and Company's Biosciences & Diagnostic Solutions unit in a $17.5 billion deal, forming a larger entity concentrated on high-volume medical testing. This strategic move employs a Reverse Morris Trust to facilitate the merger while minimizing tax burdens.

In pharmaceutical updates, GSK has submitted an application to the FDA to expand its RSV vaccine use to adults under 50 who face higher disease risk. Elsewhere, changes at Kenvue include the resignation of CEO Thibaut Mongon amid a board strategic review, with Kirk Perry appointed interim CEO.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025