Delhi's Healthcare System Revamp: Transforming ICU Projects into Super Speciality Hospitals

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta declared a significant healthcare initiative on Monday, stating that her government is transforming seven incomplete ICU hospital projects into super speciality hospitals. These projects, initiated during the COVID-19 pandemic, are set to become centers focused on specific treatments, addressing urgent healthcare needs in the city.

During the inauguration of the Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital in the Model Town area, Gupta emphasized the aim to develop facilities dedicated to cancer, transplants, and high-risk deliveries, which will mitigate the acute shortage of ICU beds in the capital. Gupta highlighted the government's commitment to ensuring that every citizen has access to medical treatment without financial hurdles or infrastructure constraints.

Gupta outlined the administration's strategy to enhance healthcare accessibility, transparency, and make it more people-centric, with services like Ayushman Bharat included at the Yatharth hospital. The initiative also seeks to create partnerships between public and private sectors, establishing Delhi as a model healthcare hub for both national and international patients.

