Revolutionizing Healthcare: AI-Powered System Debuts at MAIDS

In a groundbreaking move, the Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences (MAIDS) in Delhi is set to unveil its latest technological advancement, the AI-driven ScanOair. This cutting-edge device will revolutionize the way the capital approaches healthcare safety and hygiene.

Designed to enhance public health measures, ScanOair will be inaugurated by Health Minister Pankaj Singh. The system offers a contactless solution for monitoring body temperature, ensuring correct face mask usage, and managing crowd flow. Its facial recognition capabilities facilitate a seamless, touch-free entry process for visitors.

As the first government-run dental hospital in the city to adopt such technology, MAIDS is leading the charge in implementing safety protocols. The device not only promotes higher hygiene standards but also integrates with existing security systems to alert authorities of any compliance breaches. The initiative underscores the institute's commitment to innovation in response to heightened health concerns post-pandemic.

