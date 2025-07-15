Left Menu

AstraZeneca Receives Approval for Innovative Bladder Cancer Treatment in India

AstraZeneca Pharma India has been granted approval to import and distribute Durvalumab for muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The approval by CDSCO permits its use in combination with other drugs for treatment. There's a focus on improving therapy access in high-burden nations like India, where bladder cancer prevalence is significant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 13:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
AstraZeneca Pharma India has announced that it has secured authorization from the national drug regulator to import and distribute the cancer treatment drug, Durvalumab. This approval, coming from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), allows Durvalumab to be used in conjunction with gemcitabine and cisplatin for adults with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC), marking a significant advancement in cancer care accessibility in India.

'Our commitment is to bridge access gaps and hasten the availability of advanced therapies, particularly in high-burden nations like India,' said Praveen Akkinepally, AstraZeneca Pharma's Country President and MD.

Globally, bladder cancer ranks among the top 10 common cancers, with over 600,000 new cases and 220,000 deaths reported in 2022. In India alone, 2022 saw 22,500 new cases and more than 12,000 fatalities. Previously, Durvalumab was sanctioned in India for treating various cancers, including lung and liver cancers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

