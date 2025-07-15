AstraZeneca Receives Approval for Innovative Bladder Cancer Treatment in India

AstraZeneca Pharma India has announced that it has secured authorization from the national drug regulator to import and distribute the cancer treatment drug, Durvalumab. This approval, coming from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), allows Durvalumab to be used in conjunction with gemcitabine and cisplatin for adults with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC), marking a significant advancement in cancer care accessibility in India.

'Our commitment is to bridge access gaps and hasten the availability of advanced therapies, particularly in high-burden nations like India,' said Praveen Akkinepally, AstraZeneca Pharma's Country President and MD.

Globally, bladder cancer ranks among the top 10 common cancers, with over 600,000 new cases and 220,000 deaths reported in 2022. In India alone, 2022 saw 22,500 new cases and more than 12,000 fatalities. Previously, Durvalumab was sanctioned in India for treating various cancers, including lung and liver cancers.

