Soldiers' Swift Action Saves Amarnath Pilgrim in Distress

An Amarnath pilgrim was saved by a local Army unit during the yatra along the Baltal route. Kuldip, from Rohtak, experienced medical distress due to the high altitude. Quick evacuation and medical help ensured his recovery. This intervention comes amid several deaths on the route this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 15-07-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 22:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A timely intervention by a local Army unit proved life-saving for an Amarnath pilgrim in trouble during the yatra on the Baltal route, officials reported on Tuesday.

The Army team, during a patrol near Kali Mata, encountered Kuldip, a 48-year-old from Rohtak, showing signs of distress. They promptly evacuated him to the closest medical point for emergency treatment.

The quick actions included providing oxygen and monitoring his vital signs, allowing Kuldip to recover swiftly. This act of assistance is notable as the route has seen multiple casualties this year, primarily due to high-altitude exhaustion and cardiac issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

