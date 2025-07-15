Soldiers' Swift Action Saves Amarnath Pilgrim in Distress

A timely intervention by a local Army unit proved life-saving for an Amarnath pilgrim in trouble during the yatra on the Baltal route, officials reported on Tuesday.

The Army team, during a patrol near Kali Mata, encountered Kuldip, a 48-year-old from Rohtak, showing signs of distress. They promptly evacuated him to the closest medical point for emergency treatment.

The quick actions included providing oxygen and monitoring his vital signs, allowing Kuldip to recover swiftly. This act of assistance is notable as the route has seen multiple casualties this year, primarily due to high-altitude exhaustion and cardiac issues.

