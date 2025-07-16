Left Menu

Draw of Lots: New Part-Time Members Appointed to National Medical Commission

The Union Health Ministry has appointed 24 part-time members to the National Medical Commission (NMC) and its autonomous boards through a draw of lots. The selection involves 10 members from state/UT government nominees and nine from State Medical Council nominees. Dr Abhijat Sheth is the new chairperson.

The Union Health Ministry has recently appointed 24 part-time members to the National Medical Commission (NMC) and its four autonomous boards. The selection process, which involved a draw of lots, took place under the supervision of Union Health Minister J P Nadda.

The appointment process saw 10 part-time members selected from nominees of state and Union Territory governments represented in the Medical Advisory Council. The representatives come from various regions including Gujarat, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and several others.

In addition, nine part-time members were chosen from nominees of the State Medical Council, previously appointed in 2022. Dr. Abhijat Sheth has been named the chairperson of the commission, amid ongoing vacancies for full-time positions within the organization.

