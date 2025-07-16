Left Menu

Landmark Indonesia-U.S. Trade Deal: A Diplomatic Win

Indonesia and the U.S. have brokered a significant trade agreement that lowers tariffs from 32% to 19%. This deal involves Indonesia purchasing Boeing jets and U.S. energy and agricultural products. It is expected to positively impact Indonesia's economy and mirrors earlier pacts with Southeast Asian countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 15:55 IST
In a significant development, Indonesia's President described U.S. President Donald Trump as a 'tough negotiator' following a landmark trade deal. The deal reduces tariff rates from a proposed 32% to 19%, signaling a major diplomatic win.

The agreement aligns with other recent accords, including one with Vietnam, promising no levies on U.S. exports to Indonesia. A penalty rate will be applied to transshipments from China via Indonesia, maintaining a key trade focus.

Economic ramifications have been notable, with Indonesia's stock index rising and central bank policies adapting positively. However, concerns about broader economic effects due to U.S. tariffs on China linger, even as Indonesia gains preferential tariff terms compared to its neighbors.

