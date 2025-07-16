Left Menu

Lupin Launches Generic Eye Medication in US Market

Lupin has launched a generic eye medication in the US, aimed at treating inflammation and pain. This new product is a generic version of Bausch & Lomb Inc's Lotemax Ophthalmic Suspension. In 2025, the medication had annual sales of USD 55 million in the US market.

Lupin, the Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company, has announced the launch of a generic eye medication, targeting inflammation and pain. The new product, Loteprednol Etabonate Ophthalmic Suspension, is a bioequivalent version of Bausch & Lomb's Lotemax Ophthalmic Suspension.

The medication, which is a 0.5 percent steroid solution, is primarily used to treat post-operative inflammation following ocular surgeries and conditions such as allergic conjunctivitis.

According to IQVIA MAT data for May 2025, this product saw an estimated annual sale of USD 55 million in the US. Despite the launch, Lupin's shares fell by 1.04 percent, closing at Rs 1,931.10 on the BSE on Wednesday.

