GLP-1 Anti-Obesity Drugs Boost Testosterone and Enhance Health Outcomes

Research from ENDO 2025 reveals that GLP-1 anti-obesity medications not only aid in weight loss but also improve testosterone levels in men with obesity or type 2 diabetes. Challenges in accessing these medications due to supply shortages are noted, but significant health benefits remain achievable with lifestyle interventions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 16:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At the Endocrine Society's annual meeting in San Francisco, researchers highlighted positive effects of GLP-1 anti-obesity medications on testosterone levels and health outcomes for men with obesity or diabetes. This insight was presented by Dr. Shellsea Portillo Canales from SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital.

In the study, 110 men received treatments with semaglutide, dulaglutide, or tirzepatide, showing significant testosterone improvements over 18 months. While causation wasn't definitively proven, researchers observed an association between weight loss and enhanced testosterone figures.

Despite access obstacles to these medications, a parallel study from Calibrate's Kaelen Medeiros revealed that even intermittent treatment paired with lifestyle changes leads to commendable weight loss. Meanwhile, researchers emphasize the potential of osteoporosis drugs in reducing elderly patients' fracture-related health risks.

