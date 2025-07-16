Revolutionizing Neuro Care: Launch of MAIINS in Gurugram
A new institute in Gurugram, MAIINS aims to transform neurological and spine care by integrating diverse medical disciplines. Equipped with advanced technology, it emphasizes early detection, mental health integration, and long-term care. The initiative seeks to enhance neuro care accessibility, leadership, and patient trust in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 21:28 IST
A private hospital in Gurugram is set to revolutionize regional neurological and spine care with the launch of the Marengo Asia International Institute of Neuro & Spine (MAIINS).
This new establishment promotes a multidisciplinary clinical model, bringing together neurologists, spine surgeons, psychiatrists, psychologists, and rehabilitation specialists.
Equipped for robotic-assisted surgeries and advanced neuro-monitoring, MAIINS underscores early detection and comprehensive patient care, strengthening mental health integration through community-based programs.
