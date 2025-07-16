Revolutionizing Neuro Care: Launch of MAIINS in Gurugram

A private hospital in Gurugram is set to revolutionize regional neurological and spine care with the launch of the Marengo Asia International Institute of Neuro & Spine (MAIINS).

This new establishment promotes a multidisciplinary clinical model, bringing together neurologists, spine surgeons, psychiatrists, psychologists, and rehabilitation specialists.

Equipped for robotic-assisted surgeries and advanced neuro-monitoring, MAIINS underscores early detection and comprehensive patient care, strengthening mental health integration through community-based programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)