Left Menu

Revolutionizing Neuro Care: Launch of MAIINS in Gurugram

A new institute in Gurugram, MAIINS aims to transform neurological and spine care by integrating diverse medical disciplines. Equipped with advanced technology, it emphasizes early detection, mental health integration, and long-term care. The initiative seeks to enhance neuro care accessibility, leadership, and patient trust in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 21:28 IST
Revolutionizing Neuro Care: Launch of MAIINS in Gurugram
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A private hospital in Gurugram is set to revolutionize regional neurological and spine care with the launch of the Marengo Asia International Institute of Neuro & Spine (MAIINS).

This new establishment promotes a multidisciplinary clinical model, bringing together neurologists, spine surgeons, psychiatrists, psychologists, and rehabilitation specialists.

Equipped for robotic-assisted surgeries and advanced neuro-monitoring, MAIINS underscores early detection and comprehensive patient care, strengthening mental health integration through community-based programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025