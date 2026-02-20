Left Menu

Eye Exams: A New Frontier in Alzheimer's Early Detection

A recent study suggests that routine eye exams focusing on the peripheral retina could enable the early detection of Alzheimer's disease. By examining changes in retinal support cells, researchers aim to diagnose and treat Alzheimer's long before significant brain damage or memory loss occurs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 15:46 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 15:46 IST
New research highlights the potential role of routine eye exams in detecting early signs of Alzheimer's disease by examining the peripheral retina. Contrary to traditional methods concentrating on the central retina, the study suggests a focus on retinal support cells that experience change during the disease's early stages.

Stephen Wong of Houston Methodist Hospital unveils that identifying alterations in the retina, particularly at its periphery, could allow for Alzheimer's diagnosis years before the onset of memory loss. This approach could revolutionize how Alzheimer's is diagnosed and monitored, offering insights for early drug development.

Findings published in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease reveal how glial cells and the protein Aquaporin-4 in the retina might mirror Alzheimer's biological processes in the brain. Such discoveries could change early intervention strategies for this neurodegenerative disease, preventing irreversible brain damage.

