Arunachal's Healthcare Triumph: A Steady Leap Forward

Arunachal Pradesh has shown remarkable advancements in healthcare with a significant reduction in infant and neonatal mortality rates, an increase in institutional deliveries, and improved vaccination coverage. The state's Chief Minister, Pema Khandu, highlighted these achievements as milestones in ensuring better health services for the population.

Updated: 16-07-2025 22:31 IST
Arunachal Pradesh has demonstrated impressive progress in the healthcare sector over recent years, with a notable improvement in key indicators. The state's Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) has sharply decreased from 22.9 per 1,000 live births in 2016 to 12.9 in 2021, as announced by Chief Minister Pema Khandu recently.

Sharing data on platform X, Khandu highlighted that neonatal mortality has also seen a decline from 11.8 in 2016 to 7.7 in 2021. Furthermore, institutional deliveries surged from 52.2% in 2016 to 75% in 2024, indicating enhanced focus on maternal health services.

In another positive development, the percentage of underweight children aged 0-6 years dropped by 4% since 2016. Vaccination coverage also witnessed a boost, reaching 77.5% in 2024, compared to just over 50% during 2019-21. 'Each milestone is a testament to our commitment to a healthier Arunachal,' stated the Chief Minister.

