CORONA Remedies Expands Portfolio with Bayer Brand Acquisition

In a strategic expansion, CORONA Remedies announced its acquisition of seven key brands from Bayer's pharmaceutical division in India. The financial details remain undisclosed.

This acquisition significantly bolsters CORONA's presence in the cardiology and women's healthcare sectors, as well as marking its entry into the anti-platelet monotherapy market.

Notable brands such as Noklot for cardiology and Fostine, Luprofact, Menodac, Ovidac, Spye, and Vageston for women's healthcare are part of this acquisition, reflecting the company's growing influence in the medical field.

