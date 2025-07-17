India's Ambitious Plan: Becoming a Global Medical Hub by 2035

In a bid to become a leader in global medical tourism, India needs to introduce tax incentives for hospitals treating international patients and stimulate health sector startups, according to a new report.

The 'Heal in India: Catalysing Medical and Wellness Tourism for a Healthier Global Future' report predicts India's medical tourism market could grow from USD 18.2 billion in 2025 to USD 58.2 billion by 2035, reflecting a 12.3% annual growth.

Recommendations include launching international branding campaigns and creating 'Heal in India' missions nationwide, to attract investment and enhance service delivery. The report emphasizes the need for fiscal incentives at hospitals and for health-tech startups, as well as enhancing medical insurance collaborations globally.