Left Menu

India's Ambitious Plan: Becoming a Global Medical Hub by 2035

A report suggests India could lead in global medical tourism by 2035 by offering tax incentives, launching branding campaigns, and improving infrastructure. The aim is to grow from a USD 18.2 billion market in 2025 to USD 58.2 billion. Strategic policy implementation and international collaborations are key recommendations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 15:35 IST
India's Ambitious Plan: Becoming a Global Medical Hub by 2035
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to become a leader in global medical tourism, India needs to introduce tax incentives for hospitals treating international patients and stimulate health sector startups, according to a new report.

The 'Heal in India: Catalysing Medical and Wellness Tourism for a Healthier Global Future' report predicts India's medical tourism market could grow from USD 18.2 billion in 2025 to USD 58.2 billion by 2035, reflecting a 12.3% annual growth.

Recommendations include launching international branding campaigns and creating 'Heal in India' missions nationwide, to attract investment and enhance service delivery. The report emphasizes the need for fiscal incentives at hospitals and for health-tech startups, as well as enhancing medical insurance collaborations globally.

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

Breaking Barriers: Unlocking the Philippines’ Path to High-Income Status by 2040

New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025