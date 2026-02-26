Kashmir: Future Global Hub for Winter Sports and Culture

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced plans to establish a National Centre of Excellence in Jammu and Kashmir to promote winter sports. This initiative aims to position the region as a leading global winter sports destination. Gulmarg is set to become the heart of these efforts.

In his speech at the closing ceremony of the Khelo India Winter Games, Mandaviya highlighted that the winter sports event would be extended to 15 days, merging sports, culture, and tourism. The integrated event will include a Fit India Carnival and cultural programs to create a vibrant festival atmosphere.

The Indian Army team was celebrated for retaining the Khelo India Winter Games championship title, securing 23 medals. Mandaviya praised the Jammu and Kashmir administration for the smooth conduct of the event and emphasized the government's athlete-centric policies, reflecting the changing dynamics in J&K post-Article 370 abrogation.

(With inputs from agencies.)