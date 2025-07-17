U.S. Auto Safety Agency Faces Significant Workforce Reductions

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is undergoing significant workforce reductions, cutting over a quarter of its employees. This move comes as part of a financial incentive initiative set during the Trump administration, according to congressional data seen by Reuters.

Currently comprising 772 employees, the NHTSA will shrink to 555 staff members following the program's implementation. Similarly, the Federal Highway Administration and Federal Transit Agency are experiencing reductions exceeding 25% of their personnel.

Representative Rick Larsen, a top Democrat on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, has raised alarms over these cuts. Larsen questions how the U.S. Department of Transportation can continue improving project efficiency and advancing safety with a workforce significantly reduced in size.

(With inputs from agencies.)