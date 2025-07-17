Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Boosts Healthcare with 151 New Vehicles for Remote Regions

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has launched 151 new vehicles to boost healthcare access in remote tribal areas of Bastar and Sarguja. This move replaces outdated vehicles, aims to improve the administration of health programs, and includes plans for 851 new ambulances and special arrangements for tribal communities.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced a significant enhancement to the state's healthcare infrastructure by launching 151 new vehicles destined for field-level healthcare personnel. The move aims to improve accessibility and ensure rapid responses during medical emergencies across the state's remote tribal regions.

During the launch event in Raipur, Sai emphasized the initiative's potential to greatly improve healthcare access in the Bastar and Sarguja divisions. The state has replaced outdated vehicles with state-of-the-art models to ensure efficient implementation and monitoring of national health programs.

Additionally, the Chhattisgarh government plans to launch 851 new ambulances, strengthen the healthcare delivery system, and cater specifically to Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups. Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal reaffirmed the BJP government's dedication to enhancing the healthcare ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

