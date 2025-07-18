New Horizons in Health: Innovations and Challenges
Recent health news highlights include Bristol Myers and Pfizer's discounted Eliquis sales, UK’s three-person IVF sparing children from genetic diseases, KKR's potential GPI takeover, Juul’s FDA approval, Sarepta job cuts, PepsiCo's Lay's rebrand, Heartflow IPO plans, Trump's Cane Sugar Coca-Cola deal, Elevance's forecast cut, Bayer’s CEO contract extension, and GSK's Shingrix syringe approval.
In a significant move under regulatory pressure, Bristol Myers and Pfizer announced plans to sell Eliquis, a blood thinner, directly to cash-paying patients. The move targets uninsured and underinsured groups, but experts warn the discounted price might still be costly for some.
Eight UK children have avoided genetic diseases through a novel three-person IVF technique, Newcastle University scientists report. This method involves transferring the nucleus from the parents' fertilized egg into a healthy donor egg, although the practice remains banned in the U.S.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cleared the sale of Juul Labs' e-cigarettes in tobacco and menthol flavors, allowing the company to rebuild after diminished market presence due to controversies over teen usage of its flavored products.
