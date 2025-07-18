Left Menu

New Horizons in Health: Innovations and Challenges

Recent health news highlights include Bristol Myers and Pfizer's discounted Eliquis sales, UK’s three-person IVF sparing children from genetic diseases, KKR's potential GPI takeover, Juul’s FDA approval, Sarepta job cuts, PepsiCo's Lay's rebrand, Heartflow IPO plans, Trump's Cane Sugar Coca-Cola deal, Elevance's forecast cut, Bayer’s CEO contract extension, and GSK's Shingrix syringe approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 10:29 IST
New Horizons in Health: Innovations and Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move under regulatory pressure, Bristol Myers and Pfizer announced plans to sell Eliquis, a blood thinner, directly to cash-paying patients. The move targets uninsured and underinsured groups, but experts warn the discounted price might still be costly for some.

Eight UK children have avoided genetic diseases through a novel three-person IVF technique, Newcastle University scientists report. This method involves transferring the nucleus from the parents' fertilized egg into a healthy donor egg, although the practice remains banned in the U.S.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cleared the sale of Juul Labs' e-cigarettes in tobacco and menthol flavors, allowing the company to rebuild after diminished market presence due to controversies over teen usage of its flavored products.

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025