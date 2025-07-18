Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Odisha Doctor Found Dead

Salila Panda, a dedicated doctor at Runagaon Primary Health Centre in Odisha's Sundargarh district, was found dead at home. Her husband discovered her unresponsive and rushed her to a hospital, where she was declared dead. Police are investigating the case as an unnatural death.

Updated: 18-07-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 12:43 IST
A female doctor, Salila Panda, was found dead at her residence in Odisha's Sundargarh district on Friday morning, according to law enforcement authorities.

Panda's lifeless body was initially discovered by her husband, who attempted to get medical assistance by taking her to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, upon arrival, medical staff confirmed that Panda had already passed away.

Having been affiliated with the Runagaon Primary Health Centre for over a decade, Panda's sudden death has prompted police to initiate an investigation under the classification of an unnatural death, confirmed Bibhuti Bhusan Bhoi, the sub-divisional police officer of Badagaon.

