Health Headlines: From New Drug Sales to Genetic Breakthroughs

In a move aimed at addressing high drug prices, Bristol Myers and Pfizer announced plans to sell their blood thinner, Eliquis, directly to American patients at a discounted rate. While this initiative seeks to assist uninsured or underinsured patients, experts warn the pricing may still be unaffordable for many.

Scientists in the UK have made strides in genetic disease prevention, utilizing a groundbreaking three-person IVF technique to spare eight children from devastating conditions. This technique, prohibited in the U.S., involves transferring genetic material from parents into a donor egg.

Additionally, the U.S. FDA has approved Juul Labs' tobacco and menthol flavored e-cigarettes, allowing the company to re-enter the market amidst growing regulatory scrutiny and diminishing sales.