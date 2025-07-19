Left Menu

Health Headlines: From New Drug Sales to Genetic Breakthroughs

In recent health news, Bristol Myers and Pfizer plan to sell Eliquis at a discount, aiming to aid uninsured patients. Meanwhile, the UK's three-person IVF technique saves eight children from genetic diseases. The FDA approves Juul's e-cigarettes and Green Needle completes a profitable quarter amidst tariff challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 10:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move aimed at addressing high drug prices, Bristol Myers and Pfizer announced plans to sell their blood thinner, Eliquis, directly to American patients at a discounted rate. While this initiative seeks to assist uninsured or underinsured patients, experts warn the pricing may still be unaffordable for many.

Scientists in the UK have made strides in genetic disease prevention, utilizing a groundbreaking three-person IVF technique to spare eight children from devastating conditions. This technique, prohibited in the U.S., involves transferring genetic material from parents into a donor egg.

Additionally, the U.S. FDA has approved Juul Labs' tobacco and menthol flavored e-cigarettes, allowing the company to re-enter the market amidst growing regulatory scrutiny and diminishing sales.

